The woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Beverly Street a week ago remains in hospital.

Her family says Daisy Santiago is in a coma and has extensive and traumatic brain injuries.

She is in Victoria General Hospital.

The mother of two, aged 20 and 13, worked at the local Thrifty’s.

Santiago was struck in a crosswalk on Beverly Street around 2 last Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP are looking for witnesses and the incident is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/5elgffc