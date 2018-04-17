A rally Friday aims to remind people that there’s still 100,000 tons of contaminated soil sitting in a pit on the south end of Shawnigan Lake.

According to a Shawnigan Lake Research Group, that dirty dirt is leaking into the environment and needs to be removed.

Sierra Acton, who is the CVRD director for the area, says the Ministry of Environment and Cobble Hill Holdings, the company that had the permit to put the dirt there, are working on a closure plan for the site……

The Rally for Removal goes Friday morning from 7:30 to 9 at the Stebbings Road and Shawnigan Lake Road intersection.