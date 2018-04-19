The TSX is flat as telecom and financial shares dipped. The Bay Street index is down to 15,504 and across the border the Dow is dropping 56 points to 24,692.

An ADP report shows Canada added 42,800 new jobs mostly in construction in March. This has boosted the Loonie to 79.30 cents US along with an increase in oil prices as US stocks decline and Saudi Arabia pushes for higher prices overall. The price of crude is up to 69.01 a barrel.

As Apple customers seem unimpressed by the iPhone 8 models, the company’s shares are dropping 2.3 per cent.