The renewed hope that comes with a new season will be on full display at the big stick this weekend in Duncan.

The Cowichan Capitals are hosting the 2018 Spring Camp, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Approximately 110 kids will showcase their talent this weekend and new Caps Head Coach and General Manager, Mike Vandekamp says excitement is growing for the Capitals and what lies ahead.

No job is safe and every roster spot is open at this point and new Head Coach and General Manager Mike Vandekamp says the team is ‘open for business.’

Vandekamp says hockey players are coming to this camp from Canada and the United States.

Season tickets are on sale now and early bird tickets are available until May 3rd.

Games scheduled for Friday afternoon:

3:15: Player registration

4:30: Team Green vs Team Blue

6:15: Team Black vs Team Orange

8:00: Team Gold vs Team Grey

Saturday:

8:00 a.m: Team Blue vs Team Black

9:45 a.m: Team Green vs Team Gold

11:30 a.m: Team Orange vs Team Grey

2:30 p.m: Team Green vs Team Black

4:15 p.m: Team Blue vs Team Grey

Sunday:

8:00 a.m: Team Black vs Team Grey

9:45 a.m: Team Green vs Team Orange

11:30 a.m: Team Blue vs Team Gold