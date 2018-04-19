The BC Federation of Labour is pleased with the announcement that the BC government will phase out the liquor server wage by 2021.

The issue of exemptions to minimum wage laws was reviewed by the Fair Wages Commission, specifically for liquor servers, live-in caregivers, residential care-takers, live-in camp leaders, and piece rate for farm workers.

And now all of those workers will soon start to see their wages rise.

Ian Tostenson of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association says it’s a double whammy for businesses already having to juggle a new health tax come January 2019……

The liquor server wage will see incremental increases on June 1st of each year, beginning in June 2018, until the general minimum wage is reached, of at least 15.20 per hour, in 2021.

Piece-rate farm workers, resident caretakers, live-in camp leaders and live-in home-support workers will also see increases in pay.