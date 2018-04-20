The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is aware of allegations on social media and in the community that a young woman may have been the victim of an unreported sexual assault.

Staff Sergeant, Annie Linteau says police are urging the vitim or witnesses to come forward…..

Linteau says it’s important for anyone who knows something speak up….

Linteau says police can appreciate that victims and witnesses of sexual assaults can be reluctant to come forward to police but she says RCMP Victim Services is always prepared to work with victims and witnesses of all types of crime and trauma.