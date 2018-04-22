It is Earth Day today (Sun).

This year’s focus is on changing the attitudes and behavior when it comes to plastics.

According to a recent report, plastics are now found in 93 per cent of our drinking water and one estimate has plastics in the ocean exceeding all fish in weight by 2050.

To help you dispose of all of your recyclables, the Recycling Council of B.C. is reminding people there’s an app for that.

Harvinder Aujala says the Recyclepedia App, which was introduced in 2011 is a simple tool to help people locate recycling facilities wherever they are…..

She says there were over 35,000 searches on the app last year and the number one search was for motor oil.