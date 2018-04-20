The issue of pipelines isn’t going anywhere, but a new survey has uncovered some interesting statistics.

According to an Angus Reid survey, 54 percent of British Columbians are in support of twinning the Trans Mountain pipeline, which takes diluted bitumen from the Alberta oil sands to ocean ports in Burnaby.

Christianne Wilhelmsen is the Executive Director of the Georgia Strait Alliance and says British Columbians are worried more about the threat of tankers then pipelines.

Wilhelmsen says British Columbians who live in coastal areas and oppose pipelines also oppose tankers because of the threats they pose too many key industries.

According to Transport Canada, oil tankers that leave port in Vancouver are carrying approximately 850,000 barrels of oil.

Clear Seas Centre for Responsible Marine Shipping has conducted research indicating that sixty per cent of all oil shipped worldwide, is transported by tankers.