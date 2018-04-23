A new program aims to entice customers to visit restaurants who cook with locally grown cuisine.
It’s called Buy B.C. Eat-Drink Local and it kicks off May 1st.
Ian Tostenson of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association says it’s a partnership they have with the Ministry of Agriculture and, hopefully, it takes some of the sting out of restauranteurs facing mandated wage increases and a new health tax…..
The website is currently being populated and restaurants are encouraged to participate.