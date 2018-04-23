There’s been an unintended consequence of an increase in development projects.

That’s hits to underground utilities.

Ian Turnbull, Fortis B.C.’s damage prevention and emergency services manager says damage to underground gas lines is on the way up….

Turnbull says those damages can happen whether you are excavating, gardening, or even planting a tree and that’s why it’s a good idea to always call or click before you dig.

You can be on the hook for repairs should you hit a gas line which Turnbull says is often the first utility you will find because the lines, on private property, are only buried 12 to 18 inches but due to soil erosion or landscaping they may be even shallower than that.