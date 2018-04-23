It is your final week to participate in the consultations to revitalize the Agricultural Land Reserve and the Agricultural Land Commission.
Since the consultation process began, a couple of weeks ago, 1,500 people have offered their thoughts and vision on a more efficient Agricultural Land Commission.
The Commission’s mandate is to preserve farmland and encourage farming.
The consutlations close at 4 on Monday, April 30th.
You can find the information to contribute to the consultations at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/agriculturallandreserve
There are a about 700 farms in the Cowichan Region on about 11,500 hectares of land.
The District of North Cowichan is home to a large percentage of the region’s reported farms, with most of the balance located in the South Cowichan area, including Cobble Hill, Cowichan Bay and Shawnigan Lake, but there are also some around Saltair and on the Gulf Islands.