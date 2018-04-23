It is your final week to participate in the consultations to revitalize the Agricultural Land Reserve and the Agricultural Land Commission.

Since the consultation process began, a couple of weeks ago, 1,500 people have offered their thoughts and vision on a more efficient Agricultural Land Commission.

The Commission’s mandate is to preserve farmland and encourage farming.

The consutlations close at 4 on Monday, April 30th.

You can find the information to contribute to the consultations at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/agriculturallandreserve