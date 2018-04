Aerial photo of the Ladysmith Maritime Society and Community Marina. Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

The Town of Ladysmith has snagged a grant to make the community more age friendly.

Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley says a 15,000 dollar grant from the Ministry of Health will support seniors in living active, socially engaged and independent lives……………

Routley says it means seniors can get out more and that helps reduce isolation….

He says Ladysmith, in particular, can be tough to bike and walk in because of the hilly terrain.