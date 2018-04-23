Tax time is coming, and it’s important that you do your taxes to keep getting the benefits and credits you’re eligible for.

The CRA’s Daljeet Grewal says if you have a modest income and a simple tax situation there are volunteers with the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program who can do your taxes for you.

She says it’s a popular program…..

In the Cowichan Valley, if you qualify, you can get help with your tax returns in Duncan at The Salvation Army, Duncan United Church, or the Cowichan Valley Independent Living Resource Centre Society.

In Ladysmith, you can get help at the Ladysmith Resources Centre Association.