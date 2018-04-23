South Cowichan Community Policing is reminding residents to lock their vehicle doors.

That’s after Shawnigan Lake RCMP have been called out to a number of car prowling reports.

The incidents have not be isolated to one specific area but are more frequent in the Cobble Hill area, off Cobble Hill Road.

Suspects don’t appear to be interested in any of the valuables in the vehicle, but, rather, are going after registration papers.

The information can be used for identity theft.

Police say the suspects appear to be most active in the late evening and are targeting unlocked vehicles.