Ladysmith RCMP are looking for witnesses to a collision on Highway One and North Davis Road.

The crash happened around 11 Monday morning.

Mounties say the driver of a gas-powered scooter was crossing the highway from east to west when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling east and turning north onto the TransCanada.

The driver of the scooter was air lifted to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The intersection was closed for a number of hours while police investigated.

Mounties say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.