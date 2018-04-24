The province is renewing the agriculture committee that hasn’t been active since 2001.

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard will head up the committee whose first priority will be to examine, inquire into and make recommendations concerning local meat production in B.C.

She says, in the coming weeks, she and the other members of the committee will be consulting with people across the province on local, small-scale meat production in B.C.

Other members of the Select Standing Committee include Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast and Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan.