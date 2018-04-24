An Island Health Protection Services Officer has been recognized with an International Bravery Award.

Charles Kraeling was working at the Cowichan District Hospital last July when he and his partner were paged to answer a “Code White”, a patient had a knife and was threatening staff and others in a four bed room……

Kraeling was also recognized with the provincial Award of Valour last November.

Mark King is the Manager of Protection Services for Island Health and says Kraeling was handed the International Award at a conference in Chicago last week……

King says Island Health is the only health authority in B.C. that has an in-house security team.

There are 90 full time protection services officers located in health facilities for Island Health.