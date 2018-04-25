The Solid Waste Management Plan within the CVRD provides the long-term vision for managing waste in the region and it’s up for review.

Tauseef Waraich, Recycling and Waste Management Division Manager says the document helps determine what waste and recycling services should be provided over the next ten to twenty years.

He says Cowichan Valley residents are pretty good at diverting waste with a rate of 60 to 70 per cent but the government is asking for 75 per cent…..

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is seeking public input on the Solid Waste Management Plan through a series of open houses…..

The first open house goes tonight (Wed) from 6 to 7:30 at the Island Savings Centre in the Koksilah Room.