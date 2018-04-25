Economic Development Cowichan has launched an industrial land study.

Manager, Amy Melmock says a consultant will look at the current situation, who is on the industrial land, what are they doing, what are their challenges and what are the future needs……

Melmock says there’s also some advanced equipment manufacturing and an emerging food processing industry and many of these businesses employ between 30 and 75 people.

She says we have a pretty good diverse economy but it’s important to ensure there’s enough of a supply of industrial land…..