Two police officers were taken to hospital following a collision in the Yellow Point area, south of Nanaimo.

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 8 on Roberts Road.

Nanaimo officers, were out with two unmarked cars and had tracked a stolen truck to the intersection at Yellow Point Road.

The driver in the stolen truck struck both unmarked police cars and then he, and a passenger ran from the scene.

The pair were caught with the help of Police Dog Services.

Both are facing numerous charges.

While two officers were treated for injuries, they were not seriously hurt.

The vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Mounties say one of the suspects, a 47 year old man, received several dog bites and was transported to local hospital for treatment.

The other man, a 32 year old, was taken to the Nanaimo detachment.