William Milton Barnes of Saanich faces a number of drug-related charges in connection with importing and trafficking narcotics.

With the help of Victoria Police, Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Coast Guard, the R.C.M.P. seized more than 55 kilograms of cocaine, 47 kilograms of crystal meth, and one kilogram of heroin.

Police also seized 15 firearms, including five handguns, an illegal large capacity magazine, two high-speed boats and more than 150 thousand dollars in cash.

Barnes faces a laundry list of charges including three counts of importing narcotics, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a handgun, possession of a prohibited device, and possession of proceeds from a backpack with 150 thousand dollars in it.