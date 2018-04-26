The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch expects to open the first government-operated retail non medicinal cannabis store by the end of this summer.

The store will also offer online sales to the public.

The province has done the work it can do, prior to the federal government legalizing non medicinal cannabis sometime in the next few months.

But Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says there’s still lots of work that needs to be done, however, much of it depends upon the Federal government….

Farnworth was making the comments upon introducing three bills to deal with the legalization of marijuana with key components of those bills being the introduction of a new Community Safety Unit that will target illegal sellers and more tools for police when it comes to drug affected driving.

Existing dispensaries will be able to apply to continue to operate but they will have to have local government approval, submit to a background check and purchase their product through the B.C. Cannabis Distribution Branch.