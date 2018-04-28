Twenty new conservation officers have been sworn in and will be ready to begin their postings this fall throughout the province.

Vancouver Island is slated to get just two new officers.

They’ll be posted in newly created positions in Duncan and Port McNeil.

The Service considers several factors when determining where any new conservation officers are posted, including officer safety, call volume, zone coverage and geographic location.

Doug Forsdick, chief conservation officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says more officers on the ground means more eyes and ears to respond to complaints and to educate the public.

With the hiring of the additional conservation officers there will be a total of 160 working in the Service.