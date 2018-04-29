Tourism Vancouver Island is looking to help businesses claim their Google My Business Listing.

Hannah Smith, Social Media and Content Specialist with Tourism Vancouver Island says, with a new partnership with Google, the process can be fast-tracked……

Smith says business owners can claim their Google My Business listing, but they are required to complete a verification process and then wait for a verification code in the mail but now Tourism Vancouver Island has been provided with verification codes so it can be done on-the-spot.

Smith says for businesses that have already claimed their listing, Tourism Vancouver Island’s verification team will be providing optimization services, which include taking 360 degree photography for their listing and providing best practices on listing maintenance.

There’s no charge for the services.