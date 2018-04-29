The Coffee with a Cop program writes another chapter early next week at the Fishbowl Cafe on Cairnsmore Street in Duncan.

The idea of this program is to provide police officers and community members the opportunity to meet in a neutral site and discuss what the local R.C.M.P. are doing.

North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. Staff Sergeant Chris Swain says these are invaluable sessions where everyone can relax, discuss issues, and build relationships.

Swain says both officers and the general public have responded well to the program.

Coffee with a Cop runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Fishbowl Cafe on Cairnsmore Street in Duncan.

He adds that if you have an urgent concern, bring it to the detachment as soon as possible.