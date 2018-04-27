89.7 Juice FM
Cougar sighting near Bench School
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Friday, Apr. 27th, 2018
The Approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline may be Invalid
Kyle Christensen
,
Friday, Apr. 27th, 2018
Duncan jumps a notch in “rattiest” ranking
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Friday, Apr. 27th, 2018
Cougar sighting near Bench School
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
staff
Friday, Apr. 27th, 2018
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and Conservation officers are out on Cowichan Bay Road near Bench School.
Sargeant Chris Swain says they’ve had multiple calls about a cougar in the area…..
//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/sargeant-chris-swain-duncan-north-cowichan-rc.wav
