It’s the Battle In the Bay and it’s meant to do two things.

The owners of the Lion Rampant pub in Maple Bay are about a week into the ‘Battle In The Bay,’ a fitness challenge aimed at weight loss and fundraising.

The money raised from this six-week challenge will go to KidSport Cowichan and the goal is to allow kids the chance to play sports they wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise.

Skillz Duncan Trainer, Nick Luney says people can donate to Team Andrew or Team Bruce.

Luney says money raised from this event goes to a good cause.

The contest runs for another five weeks.

To donate to #TeamAndrew, email andrew@lionrampant.ca

To donate to #TeamBruce, email bruce@lionrampant.ca