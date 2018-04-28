The MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith took the Prime Minister to task this week during one of his rare appearances in the House of Commons.

Sheila Malcolmson says Justin Trudeau is all talk, no action, when it comes to gender equality….

Malcolmson asked Trudeau when he’s going to drop the fake feminism act and take real action, to which, he replied…..

The question from Malcolmson came after women from 20 countries called on G7 leaders to drop the feminist platitudes and take real action that will change the lives of women now.