The CVRD is looking to collect an extra 18 dollars a year from the average ratepayer to address homelessness and housing affordability in the Valley.

A bylaw is being proposed that would allow the Cowichan Valley Regional District to collect the cash from ratepayers and turn it over to the Cowichan Housing Association.

Senior Planner for the CVRD, Bev Suderman says it’s expected the tax would raise about 765,000 dollars per year….

Suderman says the Capital Regional District has been collecting taxes for a similar program since the 1970’s and the Comox Valley Regional District collects taxes for a service aimed at preventing homelessness.

Suderman says she understands the need for affordable housing touches everyone in the community….

A couple of public open houses will be held next month to determine whether or not the community would support the idea.