The absence of WiFi in some Island Health facilities leaves long-term patients with feelings of isolation.

That’s been the experience of a Lake Cowichan woman who has spent weeks at a time in hospital without the option of wireless internet and because of this, Sarah Gibson has launched a petition requesting the service.

That petition is asking medical facilities to start offering the wireless internet service and Vancouver Island Health Authority spokesperson Meribeth Burton says some North Island facilities already offer it.

There are no plans to bring the service to Cowichan District Hospital, at least not yet.

Burton says the facilities with the service are offering the basics.

Burton says adding the service in other healthcare facilities is contingent on opportunities and funding.