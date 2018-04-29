Stage one watering restrictions are now in effect and will remain in place until October 31.

Watering restrictions take in the City of Duncan, Municipality of North Cowichan, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Cowichan Tribes, Mill Bay Water District, Cowichan Bay Water District, and Town of Lake Cowichan.

These restrictions state that people can only water for a maximum of two hours between 7 and 9 a.m. and 7 and 9 p.m.

Even-numbered houses water on even-numbered dates, odd-numbered houses water on odd-numbered dates.

Stage two restrictions will be implemented if need be.