More than 88,000 British Columbians weighed in on an online poll about ‘How We Vote’ in this province.

The Attorney General’s office is combing over all the data and Green Party M.L.A., Sonia Furstenau says many questions will be answered after the report is released.

Furstenau says the Auditor General’s report was delayed because of all the data.

Furstenau expects David Eby’s report to be released in the near future.