Island Health has handed out some grants to 45 projects across Island.

550,000 dollars is coming from Island Health’s Community Wellness Granting Program.

Some of the grant money, aimed at fostering local partnerships to address the population’s health and wellness, is going to Transition Salt Spring, the Ladysmith Family and Friends Society, the Four Pillars Aboriginal Youth Wellness Program, Cowichan Tribes and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley.

Grants are also supporting Bike to Work and School programs in the fall at five communities across Vancouver Island.