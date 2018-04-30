Search and Rescue members are starting to see their work pick up.

In Nanamio, SAR president, Carly Trobridge says they’ve been called out to about a dozen calls already this season.

She says it’s important to be prepared when you head out for a hike, even if you expect to be back quickly because it doesn’t take much for a hike to go sideways sometimes…..

Last year was the busiest on record for Nanaimo SAR with a total of 45 calls.

In the Cowichan Valley, Dewi Griffiths says it hasn’t been terribly busy yet.

Last week, he says members were tasked with getting an injured 73 year old woman off Maple Mountain after she was injured in a fall.

In the meantime, Griffiths says Cowichan SAR is still searching for a new home base after the CVRD told the organization it would be using the space at Bings Creek for an Emergency Operations Centre.