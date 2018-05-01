A Local singer/songwriter has penned and is performing the new official song of the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

Lindsay Elzinga will be performing the original song at the opening ceremonies and other events over the coming months….

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/elzina-song-clip.wav The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games will take place at 27 venues throughout the Cowichan region from July 19th to the 22nd.

Over 3,500 athletes, coaches and officials will take part in the Games.

The average competitor is 14-years-old.