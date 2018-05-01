The Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP says he is happy to see the Federal Government cap the length of election periods.

NDP MP Alistair MacGregor says new legislation is proposing election periods can be no longer than 50 days.

He says the marathon 78-day federal election campaign in 2015 resulted in the costliest election campaign in Canadian history, with political parties and third-party actors being allowed to spend millions more to bombard electors with their messages.

He adds, it cost Elections Canada 443 million dollars to administer the election, 150 million dollars more than 2011.

MacGregor says the legislation is similar to what he tabled following the 2015 election.