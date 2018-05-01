An MS telehealth clinic has opened with long term funding from Island Health in Nanaimo.

It will serve the 800, or so, MS patients north of the Malahat.

The initiative was spearheaded by Victoria neurologist, Dr. Olinka Hrebicek, who says patients were finding it difficult to travel to the clinic at the Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and for the last three years a pilot telehealth project was being run out of Parksville.

Now, Hrebicek says it’s got permanent funding and moved to the hospital in Nanaimo where patients can meet with an MS nurse clinician before having an actual real-time consultation with a Victoria neurologist…..

Hrebicek says there’s a good chance a similar service could be implemented for patients with epilepsy or Parkinson’s disease as well.