The Averill Creek Bridge, which is part of the Cowichan Valley Trail, will be closed until further notice.

The recent windstorms caused significant damage to the bridge and crews with the Cowichan Valley Regional District will be working to replace the bridge and clean up the area.

The bridge connects 800 metres of the trail from Drinkwater Road to Johnston Road.

During the closure, people are asked to follow an alternate route from Drinkwater to Johnston by using Somenos Road.

