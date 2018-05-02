A new Small Business Task Force will host consultations in seven B.C. cities, and make one Island stop, in Nanaimo.
That will happen on June 8th.
Michael Hwang, founder and principal lawyer at Amicus Lawyers, has been appointed to chair the new three-member Task Force…..
There will also be an opportunity for people to participate online through a public engagement website.
The Small Business Task Force is a special initiative of B.C.’s Small Business Roundtable and the recommendations will help determine the roundtable’s priorities and strategies to strengthen the sector.