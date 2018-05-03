The grand opening of the new Cowichan District Hospital is still years away, but Municipality of North Cowichan staff are taking a step toward that landmark event.

Staff are looking at all the input gathered from a number of public meetings and that information will help shape the vision of the Bell McKinnon local area plan.

Community Planning Coordinator Chris Hutton says the new 400 million dollar facility will be located on a property just south of a major intersection.

Hutton says the goal of the plan is two-fold.

A draft open house is scheduled for May 23 from 4-7 pm at the Island Savings Centre.