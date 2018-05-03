The tiny community of Oyster Bay has a busy fire department and construction to address the cramped quarters at the hall is underway.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has broken ground on a project that will upgrade and expand the station, including the addition of a fourth bay.

Acting Manager and Fire Rescue Services Coordinator with the CVRD, Jason deJong says the renovations and construction will ease the tight squeeze when parking the trucks.

North Oyster serves more than 2,300 residents in the Area H fire protection district and the hall has seen an increase in calls over the last year.

deJong says the project will benefit the local fire crew in many ways.

deJong says it’s great news that the upgrades and renovations to the North Oyster Fire Station are finally happening, as it has taken more than a decade to gain approval for this project.

Oyster Bay has an additional truck in storage.