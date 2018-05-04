A group of First Aid trainees got some unintended “hands on” training when, during their class at the Cowichan Valley Training Centre, a 66 year old man suddenly slumped over.

It turns out Earl Morris, who lives in Nanaimo, was in cardiac arrest.

Instructors and trainees sprang into action, started CPR, administered oxygen and used an on site AED.

Paramedics arrived, took over and rushed Morris to the Cowichan Valley District Hospital where regained consciousness.

Morris says he was definitley in the right place…….

Speaking for the Training Centre, Ann Saele says the incident shows how important it is to have trained first aiders on the job with access to an AED…..

Morris, who says he didn’t feel anything and between the black out and waking up in the hospital doesn’t remember anything.

He has since had a pacemaker installed.