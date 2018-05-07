Island Health’s Medical Director of Pediatric Services has been recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Dr. Wilma Arrunda was honoured for her foundational work in establishing Nanaimo’s John Barsby Wellness Centre which is attached to a high school and is well used by youth for issues ranging from sexual health to mental health.
She says it would be great to see that program expanded……
Island Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer was also recognized for his work when it comes to children and youth wellness.
Dr. Richard Stanwick has contributed to healthy pediatric policy in both Canada and the United States on issues such as crib safety, preventing injuries on all-terrain vehicles and eliminating flammable children’s sleepwear.