Someone’s son, father or brother is alive thanks to a Cowichan Valley nurse who was in the right place at the right time.

Nicole Lynch, an LPN at the Cowichan Hospital was working out at the gym in Duncan when she saw, outside the window, a man on a bicycle fall face first to the ground. She ran outside, started CPR and asked onlookers if anyone had a naloxone kit, fortunately, someone did. Lynch administered the naloxone and continued CPR…….

Lynch says she surprised herself that day……

Lynch says she posted a note about what happened on her Facebook account…..