Forensic detectives from Nanaimo RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify human remains found on Gabriola Island.

A man was walking on the beach near the South Road on Sunday when he came upon a work boot with a foot inside.

It’s the 14th time in the last decade that a human foot has washed up on B.C.’s coast.

The BC Coroner’s Service says eight of the feet discovered in the last ten years, have been identified as belonging to six different people, none of whom met with foul play.