There’s been a police involved shooting at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo.

It happened around 10:40 this morning (Tues) as vehicles from Horseshoe Bay were unloading.

There are reports the shots were fired from police who appeared to be waiting at the terminal.

There are reports of about a dozen police vehicles at the terminal.

The situation is still unfolding and police remain on scene.

RCMP are not offering any comments at this point.