BC Transit Planning Manager James Wadsworth says the changes are the result of a consultation process in the Valley last fall. Starting Monday, July 2nd, bus riders in the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System will benefit from the addition of 1,500 new service hours to the transit system.

Along with the improvements in service, there will be a fare increase.

An individual fare will be going up 25 cents to 2 dollars 25 cents and the commuter fare from the Valley to Victoria will go up 2 dollars, from 8 to 10.