A single-vehicle rollover on Macmillian-Bloedel forestry road near Chemainus last night resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Two other people were sent to hospital, one was airlifted to Vancouver and the extent of the injuries aren’t known at this point.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to the call before 7 p.m. last night.

Alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor.

A Traffic Analyst is investigating the cause of the crash.