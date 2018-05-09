Brenda Lee at Bench Elementary School takes the students through a lesson with baby Jack.

The Cowichan Valley School District is helping children with their emotional literacy.

They are doing that through a program, in five elementary schools, called Roots of Empathy.

In each program, a school adopts their own Roots of Empathy family, that’s an infant and a parent, and the pair visit the classroom every three weeks throughout the school year.

Photo: Baby Jack helps children learn emotional literacy at Bench Elementary School.

Early learning coordinator for School District 79 and a Roots of Empathy facilitator, Brenda Lee leads the class through observations about the development of the baby, including the baby’s emotions, which in turn helps the children learn about their own feelings and emotions, and those of others….

She says it also gives the children strategies to deal with emotions and those seem to have a lasting effect on the kids….

According to several studies on the outcome of the program, Roots of Empathy children demonstrated an increase in social and emotional knowledge and a decrease in aggression.