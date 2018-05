The B.C. Association of Farmers Markets is thrilled the province is expanding the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

Executive director, Heather O’Hara explains how the program works…..

That 15 dollars per week has been bumped up to 21 dollars.

The program is targeted to low income seniors and pregnant women, but coupons are provided to low income families as well.

Participating farmers markets in our region include those in Duncan and Salt Spring.